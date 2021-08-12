May 3, 1963—Aug. 7, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Jesse L. McNall, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 3, 1963 in Celina, OH, he was the son of the late Jerry and Jean (Taylor) Bollenbacher.

Jesse attended Celina High School in Celina, OH. After high school, he enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1981 to 2001, retiring after 20 years. During his years of service, he traveled to many places in the world. He would often refer to his travels and how much he enjoyed meeting new people and exploring the culture.

Jesse cherished his children above all else and wanted to show them the world. He was an avid pool player who always enjoyed a good game with friends. He always wore a big, warm, welcoming smile, enjoyed mentoring others and spending time with family and friends. He loved to make an entrance, especially in his purple suit, and was often the life of the party. He always wished for “Peace, love and harmony” for those around him and would go out of his way to help someone in need.

Besides his parents, Jerry and Jean Bollenbacher, Jesse was predeceased by his sisters, Victoria Trim and Faith Nelson and his brother-in-law, Tim Alexander.