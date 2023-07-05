July 21, 1991—June 18, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Jesse J. Balcom, 31, of Lake Luzerne, NY, and formerly of Keene and Peterborough, NH, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly while visiting his mom on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

He was born a son to Shelley M. (Metcalf) Murdock and the late Jeffrey J. Balcom on July 21, 1991 in Keene. He was educated locally at Swanzey School District and Contoocook Valley High School Class of 2009.

Jesse followed in his dads footsteps by owning and operating his own landscaping business for two years out of Glens Falls and Lake Luzerne NY. His company was to be named On Point Landscaping in honor of his two German Shorthair Pointers that he loved very much, Tesla and Otto.

Jesse took great pride in researching and expanding his knowledge of trees, plants and flowers of the Northeast region and making the world more beautiful one yard at a time in the Glens Falls/Lake George areas.

Jesse had many hobbies in life such as: fishing with his best friend, camping, kayaking, playing video games, hockey and dabbling in golf. Jesse was just beginning to self learn carpentry while rehabbing his home.

Jesse was a collector of crystals and stones and taught himself to wrap them to make lovely pieces of jewelry for his family and friends. Jesse was a lover of any and all types of music and enjoyed going to concerts with his friends.

Jesse loved being with his family and friends, to Jesse, everyone was a friend, he never judged and he always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. Jesse always treated others as he would want to be treated himself, he was very generous with his love and friendships. Jesse was honored to be a member of Dead Kings, a motorcycle club out of Glens Falls, NY, he was very proud to be part of a group that is so generous at supporting and giving back to the local community.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Shelley Murdock of Keene; his significant other, Felecia Kindron of Glens Falls; his four siblings: Erin L. Porter and husband Seth of Swanzey, Chad N. Balcom of Jaffrey, Andrea Murdock of Keene, and Keith Murdock of Troy. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew: Addison Porter, Avery Porter, and Kenzie Bedard; along with many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Jesse’s Life will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel in Keene. A private burial will take place at a later time in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough, NH 03455.

Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to Keene Serenity Center, 24 Vernon St., Keene, NH 03431.

All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH. 03431, www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.