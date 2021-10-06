Sept. 4, 1983—Oct. 3, 2021

Jerry DeCarli, 38, passed away from natural causes surrounded by his family on October 3, 2021.

He was preceded by his brother Stephen, his best friend Ben, his grandparents Oma and Opa DeCarli, John and Gertrude.

Survivors include his two sons that he adored more than life itself: Aiden DeCarli and Blake DeCarli; his sister, Jenny; his niece, Layla; his best friend Bertha; his parents Sue, Gerard, Joe Neville; and several aunts uncles and cousins.

He left this world way too soon, but his light and how many people he touched will live forever. He was a son, brother, dad, uncle, best friend and loved all of his family and friends with all his heart.

Jerry was the life of the party. If you asked him, he was a professional poker player, but anyone who played against him would disagree and have a fatter wallet.