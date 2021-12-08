Sept. 24, 1952—Dec. 6, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Jerry A. Worth, 69, of Kensington Road, went into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 24, 1952 in Glens Falls, he was a lifelong Hudson Falls resident and son of the late Robert and Shirley (Blair) Worth.

Jerry attended Hudson Falls High School. On Jan. 21, 1989, he married Carol Sink at the Church of the Annunciation in Queensbury. He worked for several moving and storage companies as well as asphalt pavers in his younger years. Jerry made a career as a carpet installer, working for himself and assisting many other companies with installing. He was talented at what he did and through word of mouth, he was always able to keep busy with his work.

Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, spending his time fishing and riding his bicycle. He liked working in his flower gardens and received many compliments on his flowers. Jerry also liked taking photographs of birds and nature. He was a devoted father to both of his children and a good husband. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, John Worth.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Worth of Glens Falls; his children, James Worth of South Carolina and Jessica Worth of Glens Falls; a sister, Sharon Howe (Del) of Florida; a brother, Jimmy Worth of Florida; his beloved four legged grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Bailey of High Peaks Hospice, officiating.

The family would like to thank the people at High Peaks Hospice, especially Vicky Goodspeed and Maria for all their care and compassion and Dr. Reeves of Irongate Family Practice, for the care and the many enjoyable conversations they shared over the years together.

Memorial donations in Jerry’s memory may be sent to the West Glens Falls Fire Company, 33 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

