Nov. 2, 1947—May 21, 2022

THURMAN — Jerrold A. Cameron, better known as Jerry or Jeep, 74, of Marble Quarry Rd., Thurman took his last breath on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Jerry spent the majority of his life in the logging business. After retirement and multiple life-changing injuries he went on to tackle the construction trade, building two houses and flipping multiple others. He worked tirelessly until he could no longer.

He was truly a passionate outdoorsman and everyone knew him as an avid hunter. He spent countless hours every hunting season with Ken, Tracey, John, Greg and many others. The deer of Thurman and surrounding areas will certainly notice his absence as he brought a lot of light to the deer community.

Jerry was predeceased by his father, Gasper “Jack” Cameron, his in-laws Ina Beeler and David Sprague and his son-in-law Bryan Mott.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Candi; his mom, Laura Cameron of Thurman; brother Ken (Pat) Cameron of Queensbury; sister Jackie (Ed) Holbert of FL; Jerry’s three children: Tracey Cameron of Thurman, Shelli Cameron of Glens Falls and Kelli (Greg) May of Lake George; his five grandchildren: Jack (Shannon) Moulton, Cassandra (Shane) Irish, Kaitlyn (Kyle) May, Emily (Dan) May and Nickolas (Elizabeth) May; and his three great-granddaughters: Addison May, Piper Moulton and Avery May; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Our family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to Lynette and Walker Joseph for the countless hours of friendship, love and generosity given to our family throughout dad’s struggles.

In lieu of donations we ask that everyone do a kind deed for a friend, family member or stranger as dad would have.

Many thanks to the unwavering strength of our mother and the values that our father taught us about family, love and loyalty. Dad lived on his own terms and he died on his own terms, at home with us. Go rest high on that mountain dad; your work here is done and we’ll take it from here. We love you.

Friends may call on Jerry’s family from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. There will be a small, informal service to follow if anyone has a story they’d wish to share.

