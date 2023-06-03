CROWN POINT — U.S. Army Master Sergeant Jeremy Robert Burris passed away tragically in Bel Air, MD on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 37 years of age.

Jeremy was currently assigned to the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.

Jeremy grew up in Crown Point, NY where he graduated high school from Crown Point Central School. He then attended Hudson Valley Community College where he received his associate’s in criminal justice graduating with honors.

After obtaining his degree in 2005, he enlisted in the United States Army and was a highly trained Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Specialist performing a hazardous, technical job that is considered one of the most dangerous in the U.S. Army. Jeremy served in both Afghanistan and Iraq as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Throughout his honorable 18-year military career, he received numerous medals and accommodations including the Bronze Star Medal (2), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (8), one w/Valor, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (5), National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Iraq Campaign Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon (3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4), NATO Medal, Right Side Award: Joint Meritorious Unit Award and Army Superior Unit Award, Combat Action Badge, Master Explosive Ordnance Badge, Air Assault Badge, Drive and Mechanic Badge, Combat and Special Skill Badge Basic Marksmanship Qual Badge, Overseas Service Bar (4), including many other awards and challenge coins that mark his distinguished military career.

Jeremy remained dedicated to staying physically fit and helping others achieve their goals. Most recently, he was a 2021 winner of the US Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Best Warrior Competition and represented Headquarters Company. The five-day survival-of-the-fittest battle, pushed soldiers to their physical and mental limits.

Jeremy was not only a devoted soldier but was dedicated to his family, especially his children, Jerico and Mila. He was still a kid at heart himself and regularly enjoyed playing video games with his children, as well as adventures at the trampoline park and making a huge production out of family movie night, popcorn included. Jeremy lived for his children and they are his true legacy.

Jeremy is survived by his loving parents, David R. Burris and Lee A. Blood-Ramos; his wife, Riva Gijanto-Burris; and their children: Jerico and Mila; his brother, Jason Burris (Samantha); and sisters: Jessica Cornwell, Sierra Foster (Chad), Kendra Harris, and Ayala Ramos; his nieces and nephews: Dresdon, Madison, Jaelyn, Liam, and Jaxon; and his grandparents, Cynthia Huestis (Robert) and Dane Blood. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and fellow soldiers. Jeremy was predeceased by his paternal grandfather U.S. Army Sergeant Richard E. Burris and his maternal grandmother Dolores “Cissy” Thompson Weidman.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Jeremy with his family during visitation at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, NY on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 1 to 3p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at Valley View Cemetery, 197 State Highway 9N, Ticonderoga, NY on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at Valley View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to either of Jeremy’s favorite charitable organizations: Stop Soldier Suicide and Operation Smile in Jeremy’s name by visiting www.stopsoldiersuicide.org or www.operationsmile.org.

