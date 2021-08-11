Jeremy J. Spaulding

WHITEHALL — On August 5, 2021, Jeremy J. Spaulding, beloved father, fiance, son, and brother was taken away too soon. Heaven's quiet fields are now filled with the roar and rolling black smoke of the diesel tractors Jeremy loved to drive. Jeremy was a man who could drive anything and loved to do so. Heaven will be less quiet with Jeremy and his tractors there.

He was a devoted family man with a young daughter, Haylee Jo Spaulding, and a stepson Trevor C. Duel whom he loved as his own. He loved his animals beyond words and leaves behind his dogs Waylon and Doodle as well as his cats Boots, Dump truck, and Girlie. Jeremy lived for his family and provided and cared endlessly for them.

Jeremy leaves behind his children and fiance, Alicia Marie Backus of Whitehall, NY; as well as his father Peter and mother Karen (Panoushek) Spaulding; a sister Heather Spaulding Gale (David); nieces and nephews: Arabella and Margaret and Connor Gale. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Patricia Panoushek of Hampton, NY; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.