Nov. 1, 1951—Aug. 27, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Jeremiah Francis Joseph Mulcahy, fondly known as Bummer, died peacefully on August 27, 2022 at the age of 70. After a courageous battle with cancer, the Lord welcomed Jerry home. Jerry passed while he was surrounded by his loving family. Born at Glens Falls Hospital on November 1, 1951, he was the son of the late Jeremiah and Marjorie (Stanley) Mulcahy.

Jerry was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, hiking, and just about anything that involved the outdoors. The greatest pride of Jerry’s life was his family. Barbecues, weddings, and any opportunity for family to get together were especially joyful in his life.

Jerry enjoyed spending time at his camps in Newcomb and Schroon Lake where he loved to breathe the Adirondack air and snuggle on the couch with his loving partner Gail and their dogs, Chloe and Molly, watching movies. Visiting casinos and horse racing was a passion, as well as studying the Daily Racing Program.

He loved his children and grandchildren immensely. He spent most of his free time attending dance recitals, sporting events, and family parties.

Jerry worked very hard at numerous jobs throughout his lifetime to provide his family with the best life possible, eventually retiring from Capital District OPWDD in 2013.

Besides his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brother Howard, his infant daughter Linda Lee, and most recently, his brother-in-law Gene Lashway. Survivors include his significant other, Gail Madison; his three children: Connie (Scott) Sweenor, Howard (Tammy) Mulcahy, and Shane (Melody) Mulcahy from his previous marriage to Sylvia Hiller; his grandchildren: Devon and Lexi Sweenor, and Sammy Mulcahy; his brothers and sisters: Sandy Lashway, Kevin (Diane) Mulcahy, Linda (Mike) Davis, Michael (Debbie) Mulcahy, Dolly (Frank) Colegrove, Todd (Diane) Aiken, Brian (Christine) Aiken, Aaron (Trish) Aiken; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road.

The immediate family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Gillani and his PA Elizabeth Reinhardt for their care and compassion, and the CR Wood Cancer Center. In addition, thank you to the entire family and all friends who came together to support Jerry through this difficult time.

Due to Jerry’s love for animals, donations can be made in his memory to your local SPCA or Humane Society.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.