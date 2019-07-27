{{featured_button_text}}

March 4, 1948 — July 25, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Jeremiah F. “Jerry” Sullivan, 71, of Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Born on March 4, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John William Sullivan and Helene M. (LaVoy) Sullivan Dever.

He was raised and educated in Glens Falls and a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He owned and operated several businesses in the greater North Charlotte area. Locally, he was a former Glens Falls City Police Officer.

Jerry was proud of his Irish Heritage and one of Notre Dame’s biggest fans.

An active member of the Glens Falls Knights of Columbus, Council 194, he was also a Past State Commander of the Disabled American Vets in North Carolina. He was also a member of the American Legion and was very active with outreach, helping homeless veterans, especially those suffering with substance abuse.

Jerry loved people, was very outgoing and kind hearted.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a maternal grandmother, Ruby Morris of Glens Falls; his stepfather, John J. Dever; his wife, Sarah Morse Sullivan; his brothers, Joseph W. Sullivan and Richard (Gail) Camfield; his uncle and aunt, Dr. Francis X and Dorothy Dever; his cousin, James Dever; brother-in-law, John C. Basta; and his nephew, Jacob Basta.

Survived by his brother, John D. Sullivan of Glens Falls; his sister, Sarah M. Basta of Webster; his nephew and his wife, John C. and Kim Basta of Greece; his niece and her husband, Danielle Basta and Samuel Cassella of Lebanon, New Hampshire; Peter (Ellen) Camfield and Catherine ‘Sis’ (Michael) Riley; along with several great-nephews and nieces.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, followed by a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.

The family would like to express their gratitude to his brothers at the Glens Falls Knights of Columbus, especially his lifelong friend, Vaugh “Skip” Springer of South Glens Falls.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

