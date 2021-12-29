May 4, 1966—Dec. 24, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Jenny “Jen” Clark, 55, of Main Street, went to join her parents on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021.

Born on May 4, 1966 in Ware, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Linda (McKittrick) Lyng, Sr.

Jen attended Fort Edward High School and soon after, married Fredrick Clark on July 28, 1984. They were blessed with three sons, whom she adored.

Jen was well known in the community for listening to her scanner. She always knew what was happening, sometimes before it even happened. If sirens blew in Hudson Falls, family and friends would call Jen to get updates on what was happening. She was a selfless person, who always looked out for others. Everything that Jen had, she shared with her family and friends. As the saying goes, “she would give you the shirt off her back.” If you knew Jen, you would remember her sitting on a bench in Juckett Park with a cup of coffee.

Through the years, she has taken care of many children, but her great-nephew, Brendon, always held a special place in her heart. Jen loved her dog, Gizmo and her cats, Jumper and Simba, but nothing was more important to her than her family, especially her five grandchildren.

Survivors include her three sons: Shawn (Jessica) Clark of Hudson Falls, Joshua (Kyli) Clark of Glens Falls and Sgt. Justin (Amber) Walkup-Clark of NC; her five grandchildren: Ayden Clark, Ryann Clark, Kaydence Clark, Gionna Walkup-Clark and Axl Walkup-Clark; her stepfather, Cecil Squires of Thurman; her siblings: Brenda (Bruno) Greenlaw of South Glens Falls, Stacy (Henry) Keith of Warrensburg, Frederick (Rebecca) Lyng of Fort Edward and April Lyng of Hudson Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Friday, December 31, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

