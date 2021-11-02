Oct. 4, 1935—Nov. 1, 2021

TICONDEROGA — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jenny Esther (Perkins) Fuller, our caring, loving, and devoted mother, on November 1, 2021 in Ticonderoga, NY.

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Jenny passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family at 86, and will dearly be missed.

Jenny was born October 4, 1935 in Burlington, Vermont to the late Leonard Perkins and Sadie Perkins Graham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo George Fuller and their son, Leo George Jr.; and her brother, Charles W. Perkins, and his son, Charles (Charlie) Perkins.

She is survived by her daughters and caretakers: Teena (Fuller) O’Connor and her husband, Keith O’Connor of Ticonderoga, Melissa Fuller formerly of North Carolina; sons: Steven Fuller and James Fuller of Ticonderoga, Joseph Fuller and wife, Cathy of Queensbury, Claude “C.J.” Fuller and wife, Mary of Queensbury; grandchildren: Jennifer Charlton, Ashley Fuller, Adam Fuller, Kane O’Connor, Alec Fuller, and Alyssa Fuller; great-grandchildren: Layla, Owen and Tucker; three sisters: Marie Burrill of Massachusetts, Joyce and Jack Hammond of Gansevoort, and Evelyn Pinto of Ticonderoga; and many nieces and nephews, including her niece, Flavia Fuller, who was always here when we needed her.

Jenny loved to cook, and showed that love by catering dozens of weddings at the EMA club for many years. She grew up on a farm, and was never afraid of hard work. She loved to vacation, and traveled to many places when she was able. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles every morning while having her coffee and toast, then feeding the birds off the deck. She was kind to everyone, and loved visiting with people, and she would give you the shirt off her back if she felt someone was in need. Her qualities are too many to count, but we were very blessed with her wisdom and love. “God, help our mom discover your peace. Let her receive your comfort. Help her to be at rest knowing that you care for her and that you love her. Amen.”

There will be no services per her request. You can honor her by donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or planting a tree signifying new life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.