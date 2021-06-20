July 25, 1966—June 15, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Jenny A. Allen, 54, of Perkins Drive, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, due to complications from a heart condition.
Born on July 25, 1966 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter the late Everett W. and Ruth (Phillips) Jones.
Jenny was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and then attended Adirondack Community College.
On June 10, 1989, she married Dale Allen in Hudson Falls. They shared 31 years of marriage together until Dale’s passing on August 23, 2020.
Jenny enjoyed reading thriller and mystery novels. She held various jobs throughout her life but most important to her was taking care of her family. Jenny enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking the family meals.
Survivors include her son, Michael Allen of Hudson Falls; her brother, Everett “Charlie” Jones; her two brothers-in-law: Brett Allen of Lake George and Greg (Andrea) Allen of Long Island; her sister-in-law, Jeanette Allen of Lake George; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Tiger.
Per Jenny’s request, there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.