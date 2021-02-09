Jennifer Louisa McCauley
Mar. 19, 1940 - Feb. 3, 2021
HARTFORD - Jennifer Louisa McCauley, 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Glendale Nursing Home. Born March 19, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Beatrice (Gibson) McCauley.
Jennifer graduated from Hartford Central School in 1958 and then completed her Bachelor of Arts at Defiance College in 1962.
She was a member of the Hartford Yoked Parish.
Jennifer enjoyed reading, music, acting, and especially loved American History. She had a strong interest in current events and kept up with politics, which she enjoyed discussing with her family and friends. She read the newspaper every day to keep current. Jennifer's greatest interest was her family.
Besides her parents, Jennifer was also predeceased by her siblings: Henry Hayes, Margaret Wilkinson, Roderick McCauley, F. David McCauley, nephew David Wilkinson; and niece Katherine McCauley.
Left to cherish her memory include her sister, Rachel Quackenbush; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services and burial will take place in the spring at a time when it is safe for everyone to be together.
Memorial donations in Jennifer's name can be made to the Hartford Yoked Parish, PO Box 40, Hartford, NY 12838 or can be made to the charity of their own choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Glendale Home for their care and compassion during Jennifer's stay there.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
