Oct. 8, 1974—Nov. 24, 2022

RUTLAND , VT — Jennifer Lee Clement, 48, a resident of Rutland, VT, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 24, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born in Glens Falls, NY on Oct. 8, 1974 to Joanne Clement of Bennington and Dwayne Dodge of Granville, NY.

Jennifer was employed at The Meadows as an LNA before stopping work to care for her children.

She enjoyed coloring, listening to music and singing. Her favorite way to spend time was being with her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Jennifer was an amazing cook and loved making meals for her family.

Jennifer is survived by her five children: Jessica Cormia, of Arlington, VT, Keegan Cormia, of Boston, MA, Dusten Cormia, of Rutland, VT, Tiler Cormia, of West Rutland, VT, and Codie Keith, of Pittsford VT; her grandchildren: Skye Cormia, Carter Cormia, Ensley Cormia, Paislee Griffis. She is survived by her two siblings: Shannon Ferry, of Satellite Beach, FL and James Coutant, of Granville, NY; also surviving is her best friend and the father of her children, Ernest Cormia, of Rutland, VT.

A funeral service for Jennifer L. Clement will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home located at 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.

Memorial contributions in honor of Jennifer may be made to the Mahar and Son Funeral home in Bennington, VT or the GoFundMe created by her children, as well as Project SweetPeas and Shriner’s Hospital of Boston, MA.

