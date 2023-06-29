1952 — 2023

SARATOGA SPIRNGS—Jennifer L. Haviland-Eduah, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., died peacefully in her home on June 21, 2023.

Born in Waterbury, Conn., in 1952 to her parents, Betty (Quick) Haviland and LTC Albert T. Haviland and raised in Watertown, N.Y., she was a graduate of Miss Halls School in Pittsfield, Mass. (‘70), Skidmore College (‘74), and received her Master’s degree in Education from the University of Virginia (‘76).

Jennifer spent her entire career as an Educator. She taught at Lake Avenue Elementary School, the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and spent three decades at Hudson Falls High School as a Special Education Teacher.

Though her career was spent making the world a better place by developing the next generation of people, that ethos carried over into her entire life. She was passionate about helping others, whether family, friends, neighbors, or complete strangers, and willing to do whatever it took to make someone else’s day that much better and put a smile on their face.

She always rooted for the underdog and believed everyone deserved love, respect, and happiness. Jennifer was passionate about sharing what she loved with the world and often inspired others to join her. Whether it was sailing, local farm products, beading, glassmaking, greeting card making, sharing stories about her crazy dog, Carter, or her unwavering love for Ghana, she was uniquely able to get others excited about what she cared for.

If you ever had the pleasure to join her in a game of Scrabble or Words with Friends, you likely came out on the losing end but somehow had a great time in defeat.

She was one of the toughest people anyone knew, and in her life overcame multiple hip, knee, shoulder, and heart surgeries. She beat cancer twice and jokingly called herself the “bionic woman.” She truly was Wonder Woman, tough as nails and unstoppable to the end.

Her smile, sense of humor, caring, and thoughtfulness will be most missed, but knowing she is in a better place should give all that knew her great comfort.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Peter and his wife, Alexandra; brother, Tag and his wife, Stephanie; and their daughters, her nieces: Blake and Madison; her nephew, Britn and his wife, Dallas; the Porter family of Saratoga Springs; the Malia family of Saratoga Springs; the entire Saratoga Health and Wellness gym community; and the countless neighbors, friends, and extended family members that she cared so deeply about.

Though she loved to look at and take pictures of flowers for her greeting cards, she would much rather you honor her memory by taking action. Help a neighbor, a friend, or a complete stranger in need, visit a local animal shelter and take a dog for a long walk, or volunteer for a local charity that means something to you.

Jennifer was active in the Giving Circle and loved when her friends joined her in supporting their mission of compassionate action.

Jennifer undoubtedly made the world a better place, and she will be deeply and eternally loved and missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3 Monroe St., Saratoga Springs, from noon to 3 p.m.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.