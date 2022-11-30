Sept. 12, 1964—Nov. 16, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Jennifer E. (Sharp) Cosner passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home.

Born on Sept. 12, 1964, in Manhattan, NY, she went on to get two diplomas from both Kingston, Jamacia and Saratoga Springs, NY. Jennifer also received her associate’s degree in law as a paralegal.

On May 30, 2015, she married the love of her life, Darien Cosner in Saratoga Springs, NY and honeymooned in Las Vegas together.

Jennifer was a nanny to several children of different families and raised all the children in her care as her own. She was passionate about caring for people in need, sick and elderly. She truly had a heart of gold.

She enjoyed shopping with her friends as well as walking with her best friend Cathy, hiking on the trails going from Glens Falls to Lake George weekly. Jennifer was the light of the party and had an amazing sense of humor. She loved going on vacation with her husband and going to the Breeder’s Cup in California. Jennifer loved all people and had a compassion of caring for others. She especially loved her cat Frisky.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Darien; her stepdaughter, Elizabeth Cosner; brother, Peter Seltzer; sisters: Robin and Rachel; two nieces and a nephew; and her very close friends, Cathy and Robert Boucher.

Friends and family may call on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

“I can’t promise that I’ll be here for the rest of your life, but I can promise that I will love you for the rest of mine.”

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.