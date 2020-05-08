× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY/WHITEHALL — Jennifer A. Annis, 49, passed away on Monday May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Jennifer, from Whitehall was the daughter of Marianne Nutting and Edwin Hurlburt. Jennifer worked for many years in the kitchen as a cook for the Pines Nursing Home and even more recently, she took care of the elderly working as a home health aide. She enjoyed the outdoors, and loved going to the beach. She was always on the go and could never stay still. She brought hope and a smile to everyone’s face that she knew.

Jennifer is predeceased by her grandfather, Joseph Epifaino; her mother, Marianne Nutting; and her sister, Brenda Bryant. Her memory will shine brightly through her survivors: Robert Bryant, her partner of 15 years; her two children: Stephanie Annis (Kristina Annis), Daniel Annis (Brittany Gregory); her sister, Patty Peltier (Ron Peltier); her grandchildren: Hunter, Stella and Spencer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We as a family would like to thank the South High Marathon Dance and her nephew Austin Peltier for making her a recipient of the 2020 dance.

At this time there will not be any calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so.