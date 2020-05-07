QUEENSBURY/WHITEHALL — Jennifer A. Annis, 49, passed away on Monday May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Jennifer, from Whitehall was the daughter of Marianne Nutting and Edwin Hurlburt. Jennifer worked for many years in the kitchen as a cook for the Pines Nursing Home and even more recently, she took care of the elderly working as a home health aide. She enjoyed the outdoors, and loved going to the beach. She was always on the go and could never stay still. She brought hope and a smile to everyone’s face that she knew.
Jennifer is predeceased by her grandfather, Joseph Epifaino; her mother, Marianne Nutting; and her sister, Brenda Bryant. Her memory will shine brightly through her survivors: Robert Bryant, her partner of 15 years; her two children: Stephanie Annis (Kristina Annis), Daniel Annis (Brittany Gregory); her sister, Patty Peltier (Ron Peltier); her grandchildren: Hunter, Stella and Spencer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We as a family would like to thank the South High Marathon Dance and her nephew Austin Peltier for making her a recipient of the 2020 dance.
At this time there will not be any calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so.
Please consider making a donation to the South High Marathon Dance in her name.
Jennifer’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
