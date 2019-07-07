Jennie I. Maranville

December 18, 1919 — July 1, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Jennie “Jane” I. Maranville, 99, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the Warren Center, Queensbury,. Born on Dec. 18, 1919 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Julia (Golden) Moon. Jane grew up on Henry Street in Glens Falls. She was a devoted catholic and attended St. Mary's School until she was forced to quit in order to care for her grandmother. Jane attended Catholic Church regularly throughout her life and received communion until two weeks ago. Her family always came first and would do anything to help in any way she was able. Jane always nurtured baby animals and loved watching the birds. She married Marcus in 1944, enjoying 37 years of marriage, until his passing in 1981.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was predeceased by her daughter, Judy Lewis; granddaughter, Tammy Ball; sister, Mary Bowen; brother, Ted Moon; and daughter-in-law, Marsha Maranville.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Coon (Larry) of Queensbury; son, Marcus Maranville of Baltimore, Maryland; son, John “Jack” Maranville (Anne) of Queensbury; daughter, Patricia Steves (Henry) of Queensbury; grandchildren, Nancy Coon of Schuylerville, Kevin Coon of South Glens Falls, Tina Dixon of Vernon Center, Jerry Ball of Saratoga Springs, Thomas Maranville of Joppa, Maryland, Henry Steves of Glens Falls, Matthew Steves of Fort Edward, Jenny Sheperd of South Glens Falls, and Mandy Lewis of Rome; 22 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren and four expected in 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
