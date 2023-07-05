ALBANY — Jennie Allamena, 96, of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, into the Presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at the Glens Falls Hospital with her daughter by her side, of aspirated pneumonia, after a long illness.

Born in Albany, she graduated from Roessleville High School. She married Daniel Allamena and together they raised their family of three children. She worked for the New York State Assembly and Bill Drafting as a typist, and after retirement, as a seasonal worker in the Tax and Finance Department.

Jennie loved to sew, knit, cook and bake, read, learn new things, study the scriptures and spend time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated member of the Christian Apostolic Church in Albany, which became the Colonie Christian Life Center in Colonie, which has now become Capital Church.

Jennie’s faith in God was strong and was central in her life. She was a church musician and Sunday School teacher for many years, as well as a leader in the Women’s Ministry. She was an encourager and had a gracious and kind way about her that made those around her feel special and valued.

She is predeceased by her husband, Daniel and her son, Daniel, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughters: Debbie and Joan; her son-in-law; and precious granddaughter.

Jennie’s family would like to thank those at the Hudson Headwaters Homeward Bound Program, her service coordinators from the Fort Hudson Health System, and agencies in Warren County for their exceptional support and a special thank you to her home health aid, Mary, for her loving and devoted care. All coordinated together over the past twelve years, which allowed Jennie to remain in her daughter’s home in Queensbury.

Jennie’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jennie’s memory to The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Jason Karampatsos officiating.

Interment immediately following at Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Albany, NY 12209.

