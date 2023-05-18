Nov. 9, 1956—May 14, 2023

WILTON — Jeni Marie Roberts, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born Nov. 9, 1956 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eston Wilkins and Marjorie (Clark) Wilkins.

Jeni was a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Class of 1974. Jeni received her nursing degree at Westmoreland County Community College.

She had a natural talent and passion for helping others, always striving to expand her skills even as her 40+ year nursing career was coming to an end. Jeni retired in July of 2021 from Saratoga Hospital after 31 years of service.

Jeni loved spending time with her family and friends. Jeni particularly loved her dogs, Cooper and Odie. She was an active member of the Southern Adirondack Chapter of the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association. Through this club she trained Odie to bird hunt, one of her absolute favorite activities.

Jeni is survived by her husband of 27 years, John Roberts; son, Tyler Bates (Gabrielle Valenti); daughters: Alyce Bates, Sonja Balcom (Jason Gardner), Jenna Bates, Elizabeth Roberts; grandchildren: Dylan and Noah Balcom, Parker and Kai Lopez, Camden Bates, Zoey and Luka Bates; and many friends who will miss her gracious smile.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

At Jeni’s request, a Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the services at the Wilton Elk’s Club, located behind the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Jeni may be offered to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Cancer Patient Fund, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Donations can be made by mail or by visiting their website at saratogahospitalfoundation.org.

The family expresses a special thanks to the staff at Saratoga Hospital and Saratoga Oncology for their loving care and support.

