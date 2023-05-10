Dec. 27, 1995—May 5, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Jeffry J.P. Donnelly, Jr., 27, of Hudson Falls, loving daddy, fiance, son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, co-worker and friend to many, passed away doing what he loved on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Born on Dec. 27, 1995 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jeffry J. P. Donnelly, Sr. and Amy (Graham) Donnelly. Jeffry grew up in Hudson Falls and was a 2014 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

He worked with his father for the last four years at J. Donnelly Transport as Driver and Mechanic and, in the winter months, he worked for Rick McGuire Excavating & Trucking. While growing up Jeffry could be found with his grandpa, Buddy Graham, on his milk truck for Van Aernem’s Dairy.

Jeffry’s favorite pastime was spending time with Brittany, and his best friends, his daughter, Morgan and son, Dakota. Morgan, his daughter, thinks, “He was the Best Daddy in the World.” Dakota says “Daddy was his best friend.” He was a big kid and would join in all their games and playtime.

Jeffry was a gear head and everyone could tell by his greasy hands and clothes he wore with pride. He loved anything with an engine and spent many weekends drag racing at the sand drags in Corinth and Maine, circle track racing, riding his dirt bike, snowmobiling and partying by a bonfire. He was a true lover of nature and always wanted to be outside from toddler years and beyond. Family and friend gatherings were a must and focus of his free time.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Buddy and Dianne Graham, and his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Paula Donnelly.

He is survived by his fiance, Brittany VanGuilder; his daughter, Morgan Wilson-Donnelly; his son, Dakota Patrick Donnelly; his parents, Jeffry Donnelly, Sr. and Amy Donnelly (Graham); his brother, Matthew Donnelly; his aunt and uncles: Shannon Donnelly (Jack Swinton), John Donnelly (Scrappy), Deniele (Brandon) Pliscofsky, Michelle (Timothy) Plummer and Lori (Dave) Bodak; and all the family pets including: dogs, cats, rabbits, goats and Fred the turtle.

Jeffry shared a special relationship with his fiance, Brittany’s sisters: Ashley and Cassandra VanGuilder and their children. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Friends may call from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 30 LaCross Street in Hudson Falls. A service will follow at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Glens Falls National Bank and Trust, Hudson Falls Kingsbury Branch, 3019 state Route 4, Hudson Falls NY 12839. There will also be a Memorial Truck and Bike Convoy on Sunday, June 4, 2023 “Jeffry, Jr.’s Journey.”

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.