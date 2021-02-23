July 21, 1951—Feb. 17, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Jeffry Dan Morrison, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 21, 1951 in Glens Falls, to Daniel Dutra and Elsie “Sunny” (Robillard) Dutra.
He was a member of the 1970 Queensbury High School graduating class. Jeff had many passions, including fishing, horse racing, baseball, and reading. He enjoyed anything to do with history, especially the American Revolutionary War, and he was a proud member of Fort Ticonderoga. He loved to play golf and was so proud of his hole-in-one at Sunnyside.
He worked in the hotel hospitality and retail business most of his life. He was grateful for his time as the manager and director of food and beverage at the Georgian Lakeside Resort in Lake George, NY. Jeff was a true humanitarian who would help anyone in need, asking nothing in return.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his son, Little Jeffry Dan Morrison II.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brooke Morrison Dupont and her husband, Justin Dupont of North Branch, MN; grandchildren: Gunner (23), Kira (19), and Ava (17) Dupont of North Branch, MN; sister, Danielle Gilligan and her husband, Ron from Queensbury; brothers: Mark Dutra and his wife, Kathy of Glens Falls, Kevin Dutra and his wife, Linda of South Glens Falls, and Dave Dutra and his wife, Mary Lou of Minneola, FL; close cousin, Lori Robillard; friends: Matt and Ionel; and his uncle Jim Counters; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
One of his greatest passions was coaching Little League, so the family has suggested expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Queensbury Youth Baseball & Softball, P.O. Box 925, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.