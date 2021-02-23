July 21, 1951—Feb. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Jeffry Dan Morrison, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 21, 1951 in Glens Falls, to Daniel Dutra and Elsie “Sunny” (Robillard) Dutra.

He was a member of the 1970 Queensbury High School graduating class. Jeff had many passions, including fishing, horse racing, baseball, and reading. He enjoyed anything to do with history, especially the American Revolutionary War, and he was a proud member of Fort Ticonderoga. He loved to play golf and was so proud of his hole-in-one at Sunnyside.

He worked in the hotel hospitality and retail business most of his life. He was grateful for his time as the manager and director of food and beverage at the Georgian Lakeside Resort in Lake George, NY. Jeff was a true humanitarian who would help anyone in need, asking nothing in return.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his son, Little Jeffry Dan Morrison II.