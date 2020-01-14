Oct. 27, 1955 — Jan. 10, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE — Jeffrey W. Marcoux, 64, of Lake Avenue, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 10, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Oct. 27, 1955 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late William and Shirley (Bessett) Marcoux. He was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. Jeffrey served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked in maintenance at various golf courses in the area including Hiland Park Country Club, Top of the World and Bend of the River.
His enjoyments included building WWII model tanks, jeeps and aircraft carriers. He had a special place in his heart for animals.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Suzanne Marcoux; and a nephew, Carl Wendell Jr.
Survivors include his siblings Francis (Diana) Marcoux of Montana, Maria Brown of Alabama, Sherry (Max) Traver of Lake Luzerne, Robin Marcoux of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Jeffrey’s wishes, there are no public calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
Private burial will be in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
