Sept. 17, 1962 — May 18, 2020

CORINTH — Jeffrey W. Hall, 57, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 17, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Loretta (Robbins) Hall of Queensbury and the late James Hall.

Jeff attended Glens Falls High School.

He married Toni L. Pistoia on Aug. 10, 1997 and the couple has resided in Corinth for several years.

Jeff was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for several years and then worked at the Hollingsworth and Vose Paper Co. in Greenwich for 15 years until his retirement in 2019.

He enjoyed motorcycles and family activities and was always willing to lend a hand for any projects his friends or family needed. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids and always enjoyed going to their sports and school events and dance recitals.