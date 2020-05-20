Jeffrey W. Hall
0 entries

Jeffrey W. Hall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey W. Hall

Sept. 17, 1962 — May 18, 2020

CORINTH — Jeffrey W. Hall, 57, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 17, 1962 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Loretta (Robbins) Hall of Queensbury and the late James Hall.

Jeff attended Glens Falls High School.

He married Toni L. Pistoia on Aug. 10, 1997 and the couple has resided in Corinth for several years.

Jeff was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for several years and then worked at the Hollingsworth and Vose Paper Co. in Greenwich for 15 years until his retirement in 2019.

He enjoyed motorcycles and family activities and was always willing to lend a hand for any projects his friends or family needed. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids and always enjoyed going to their sports and school events and dance recitals.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 22 years, Toni Hall of Corinth and his mother, include five children, Annette Smith (Jason) of Argyle, Ashley Hall (Adam Vosh) of Gansevoort, Maria Pistoia of Corinth, Adam Hall (Shalyn) of Hudson Falls, and Andrew Hall of Hudson Falls; 10 grandchildren, Lilyanne, Gianni, Bradley, Cole, Maison, Harper, Annaleec, Adalyn, Ryleigh, and Avery; three siblings, Debbie Stevenson, Jana Shackett, and James Hall; a special aunt, Rosemary Latone of North Chili; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his sister-in-law, Donna Pistoia of Corinth and his brother-in-law, Ross Pistoia (Rita) of Corinth.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all of Jeff’s doctors and staff for all their excellent care and kindness, Margaret from Community Hospice of Saratoga, and we would also like to thank all of our family and friends for all of their support, prayers, cards and acts of kindness shown to Jeff over the past year.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News