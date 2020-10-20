March 24, 1962 — Oct. 14, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jeffrey T. Lattimore, 58, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 24, 1962 in Troy, NY, the son of Donald J. and Barbara “Bonny” F. (Robinson) Lattimore. Jeff graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1980. He earned an Associate’s Degree in HVCC and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from College of Saint Rose. Jeff was the Comptroller for Ursula of Switzerland for the past 25 years. He was also a past Cub Scout Den Leader and a Boy Scout Leader.

Jeff was predeceased by his father-in-law Richard Cox and a sister-in-law Susan Lattimore.

He is survived by his wife, Alison Lattimore of South Glens Falls, NY; two sons: Alexander Lattimore (Sarah) of Christchurch, New Zealand and Taylor Lattimore (Eric) of Ballston Spa, NY; two brothers: Donald Lattimore, Jr. (Donna) of Enola, PA and Kenneth Lattimore of Cohoes, NY; a sister, Renee Kincaid (Ian) of Senoia, GA; granddaughter, Laney Lattimore of Christchurch, New Zealand; mother-in-law, Doris Cox of Ballston Lake, NY; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.