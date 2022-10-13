Jeffrey Scott Corlew

Sept. 8, 1959—Oct. 11, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Jeffrey Scott Corlew, 63, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with his loving family by his side.

Born on Sept. 8, 1959, in Glens Falls he was the son of Mary Rose (LaFountain) and the late Eugene Ronald Corlew.

Jeff graduated from Fort Edward High School Class of 1978.

On Dec. 31, 1981, Jeff married the love of his life, Karen Sill at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward by Rev. Mea.

He attended the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Jeff worked with his father at Corlew Appliances and with his brother-in-law, Tim at The Awning Store.

He was an all-American “Jeff” of all trades who enjoyed technology, gadgets, playing the trumpet, music, making people laugh, golfing, riding his Triumph motorcycle with his best friend Dave and especially spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, Jeff was predeceased by his brother, Mark Corlew.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Karen Corlew; mother, Mary Rose Corlew; daughters: Mylissa (Adam) Fitzpatrick, Kara Corlew, Hope Corlew; grandchildren: Finley Fitzpatrick, Isaiah Rawson, Eden Rawson; sisters: Debbie Seelye (Tim) and Laura Brunelle (Keith); father and mother-in-law, Bob and Joyce Sill; in-laws: Sheryl Salerno (Dave), Don Sill, Richard Sill, and Dan Sill (Lori Benson); along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Jeff’s request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank Fort Hudson Nursing Home for all their care and compassion.

Memorial donations in Jeff’s memory can be made to Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To view Jeff’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.