May 15, 1964 — April 9, 2020
QUEENSBURY/FORT WORTH — Jeffrey S. Bennett (Bubba J), 55, passed away April 9, 2020 in his Fort Worth, Texas home after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was born May 15, 1964 in Queensbury. He was the son of Leon Bennett and the late Dorothy Bennett, both of Queensbury.
Jeffrey joined the Air Force right out of high school. He worked for various businesses throughout his lifetime. He loved his family and friends and to entertain those around him with his big personality and sense of humor. Some of Jeffrey’s enjoyments included scuba diving, camping, the outdoors and helping others.
Survivors include his children, Amanda (Jeffrey Chad) Richards of Queensbury, Amber Moon of Porter Corners, Tyler Bennett of Wilton, Aaron and Shawn Bennett of Granville; six grandchildren; his sister, Lyn McKinney of South Glens Falls; his brother, Michael Bennett of Connecticut; as well as three nephews and several cousins.
In lieu of sending condolences, donations can be made in honor of Jeffrey to Michael matters Foundation www.michaelmatters.org or Glenn Garcelon Foundation ggf@glenngarcelonfoundation.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.