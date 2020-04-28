× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 15, 1964 — April 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY/FORT WORTH — Jeffrey S. Bennett (Bubba J), 55, passed away April 9, 2020 in his Fort Worth, Texas home after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was born May 15, 1964 in Queensbury. He was the son of Leon Bennett and the late Dorothy Bennett, both of Queensbury.

Jeffrey joined the Air Force right out of high school. He worked for various businesses throughout his lifetime. He loved his family and friends and to entertain those around him with his big personality and sense of humor. Some of Jeffrey’s enjoyments included scuba diving, camping, the outdoors and helping others.

Survivors include his children, Amanda (Jeffrey Chad) Richards of Queensbury, Amber Moon of Porter Corners, Tyler Bennett of Wilton, Aaron and Shawn Bennett of Granville; six grandchildren; his sister, Lyn McKinney of South Glens Falls; his brother, Michael Bennett of Connecticut; as well as three nephews and several cousins.

In lieu of sending condolences, donations can be made in honor of Jeffrey to Michael matters Foundation www.michaelmatters.org or Glenn Garcelon Foundation ggf@glenngarcelonfoundation.org.

