Nov. 29, 1958 — March 24, 2020

STONY CREEK — Jeffrey Roy Allen, 61, of Hadley Road, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Countryside Adult Manor, Warrensburg.

Born on Nov. 29, 1958, he was the son of the late Clayton and Dorothy Allen.

Jeffrey enjoyed nature, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed raising his hens and roosters.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Clayton Allen Jr.; sisters, Gertrude Allen, Sherry Norton, Loretta Allen, Celia Allen, Tina Allen, Caroline Petteys and Patricia Kathan.

Survivors include his siblings, Carolyn Allen of Hadley, Christine Allen of Corinth, Louise Koch of Corinth, Jerry Allen of Stony Creek and Ralph Allen of Stony Creek; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service in Day Meadows Cemetery will be conducted at a date and time to be announced.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.