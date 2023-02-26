Feb. 24, 1963—Feb. 22, 2023

WEAVERTOWN — Jeffrey R. Greco, 59, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023 after a very short battle with cancer at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY. Jeff was born on Feb. 24, 1963 at the same hospital. The following obituary was written by Jeff himself with help from his loving wife, Laura.

Jeff was a St. Mary’s Academy of Glens Falls graduate, class of 1981 and then attended Canton Agricultural & Technical College, where he didn’t study quite as hard as he should have (according to Jeff). He later graduated with a biology degree from SUNY Adirondack. It was at Canton that his life changed forever, when he met his wife, Laura L. (Catallo) Greco. Through much love and 40 years together, they were still best friends. To his wife, Jeff had written, “I’m sorry I won’t be there for the rest.” Jeff and Laura built a home and a life in Wevertown, N.Y. where they raised their beautiful children, Dustin and Sarah.

Jeff coached Fort Edward Little League and All-Stars for several years. He sat on the Board of Directors of St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus when his children attended there. He was a self-taught naturalist, having studied the flora & fauna of the Northeast. He designed the North Woods Field Guide series which has printed and distributed well over 100,000 copies over the years. Jeff designed the MyNature app series with his Tree Guide reaching #6 in the App Store while the Tracks, Flowers, and others in the series were featured in magazines such as iPhone Life, Sierra Club, and Adirondack Life.

He enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, trading stocks and options, traveling, the ocean, his pets, hunting and fishing, and history. Most recently, he started raising endangered Monarch butterflies among his and Laura’s wildflower garden. He loved his country deeply and was a proud American. He owned his own construction company for over 30 years and honestly loved what he did. He was a dedicated perfectionist in all of his projects, and always had one or two going at a time. He always said, “I’ve got the vision,” and he really did.

Jeff leaves behind his son and fly fishing partner, Dustin T. Greco and his wife Ruby, and his daughter and Bestie, Sarah J. Greco and her fiancé Joshua Borgh. In Jeff’s own words, he wrote, “both [children] made a lifetime of memories that I will always cherish.” Dustin and Sarah will cherish them, too.

Also left behind were his brothers: Michael A. Greco (Debra) and John F. Greco (Sherry), sisters-in-law: Yvonne Catallo, Dawn Bunnell, Kara Catallo, brother-in-law: Dario Catallo (Kim), and his bestest buddy, Todd Murphy, along with several nieces & nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents: MaryEllen (Cotter) Greco and Frederick R. Greco, both of Fort Edward, NY.

Jeff’s wishes were to have a private cremation ceremony and his ashes spread in all of his favorite places. He had no idea how many lives he had touched. He was unassuming and gracious with all who knew him and many who did not. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring, details for friends to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Folds of Honor, at FoldsofHonor.org in his memory.

