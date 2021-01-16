Nov. 27, 1954—Jan. 14, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Jeffrey Paul Richardson, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home.
Born on November 27, 1954, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Donald and Betty (Gifford) Richardson.
He graduated from South Glens Falls High School. Jeff worked for General Electric, Sandy’s and Hot Shots in Glens Falls.
Jeff enjoyed playing golf and softball in his younger years. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, supporting and watching every game. Jeff loved his cats, Cody and Molly.
Left to cherish his memory include his siblings: Donald Richardson and his wife, Shery, Gary Richardson and his wife, Melissa, Heather Lareau and her husband, Peter; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his close friends, Matt and David Hewitt.
At Jeff’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Jeff’s memory can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute c/o Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, especially Walt, at Renal Dialysis Center in Glens Falls, for their care and compassion to Jeff.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Jeff’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
