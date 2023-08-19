Jan. 2, 1993—Aug. 10, 2023

FORT ANN — Jeffrey Nathan Tucker, 30, of West Road, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on Jan. 3, 1993 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jeffrey L. Tucker and Susan M. (Stevenson) Bennefield.

Jeff was a 2011 graduate of Fort Ann High School. He learned and worked in many different trades including steel fabrication, carpentry, and mechanics, but his passion was trucks, big rigs, and motorcycles. Jeff’s dog, Buster, loved to ride on the back of his motorcycle in a milk crate when he was a puppy and did so until he was too big for it.

He loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping when he could. But Jeff was much more than that. He loved to give of himself, helping others when they needed it and asking little in return.

He is predeceased by two of his cousins, Michael J. Sherman, II and Kelly J. Bowman; and his grandmother, Lorraine H. Gordon, who will be at Jeffrey’s side in Heaven.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff Tucker and Susan Bennefield; his sister, Tonya N. Tucker; his grandparents, Raymond and Carol Stevenson; four nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St. in Hudson Falls immediately following the calling hours to celebrate Jeff’s life.

