Jeffrey Michael Porter

July 20, 1959 - Aug. 29, 2021

WEST FORT ANN — Jeffrey Michael Porter, 62, of West Fort Ann passed away at home, surrounded by family, on August 29, 2021.

Born on July 20, 1959 in Glens Falls, NY. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph R. Porter Jr. and his step-mother, Fay Porter.

Jeffrey graduated from Hudson Falls High School. He honorably served our country for over 29 years in the United States Army and Vermont National Guard. He proudly served during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a mechanic. He was also a New York State Correctional Officer for 25 years.

Jeffrey was well known for his big heart and helping friends, family and anyone in need. He enjoyed time with family, camping, tinkering in garage, Stewart's coffee and especially spending time with his grandchildren.