Jeffrey Michael Porter
July 20, 1959 - Aug. 29, 2021
WEST FORT ANN — Jeffrey Michael Porter, 62, of West Fort Ann passed away at home, surrounded by family, on August 29, 2021.
Born on July 20, 1959 in Glens Falls, NY. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph R. Porter Jr. and his step-mother, Fay Porter.
Jeffrey graduated from Hudson Falls High School. He honorably served our country for over 29 years in the United States Army and Vermont National Guard. He proudly served during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a mechanic. He was also a New York State Correctional Officer for 25 years.
Jeffrey was well known for his big heart and helping friends, family and anyone in need. He enjoyed time with family, camping, tinkering in garage, Stewart's coffee and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves behind his mother, Lois Barrett; his former spouse of 33 years, Jean Porter; his father's significant other, Clara Lipka of Whitehall; siblings: Diane (Thomas) Ingleston of Whitehall, Susan (Larry) Blanchard of Hudson Falls, Bonnie Chapman of Albuquerque, NM, Richard (Bonnie) Porter of NC, Joanne Loveland of Queensbury, Lewis Barrett of West Fort Ann, Edward (Fely) Porter of Saratoga, NY, Theodore (Erica) of Hubbarton, VT and Tammy (Tim) Hunter of Granville; his camping family, Steve (Donna) Huntington of Gansevoort. He is also survived by his children: Matthew J. (Cheryl) Porter of West Fort Ann and Nichole (Jonathan) Porter-Carpenter of Clayton, NC; his grandchildren: Paisley Grey Porter, Brinley Laine Porter and Nolan Michael Porter; and he was blessed with several nieces, nephews, friends and comrades who will miss him greatly.
Jeffrey was a member of the American Legion Post #83 in Whitehall, NY, where he spent time with friends and family.
At Jeffrey's request there will be no services held. There will be a Celebration of Life that will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorial donations in Jeffrey's memory may be sent to the American Legion Post 83, 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
