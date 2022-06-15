Jeffrey LaPier

Jeffrey J. LaPier

Aug. 20, 1973 - June 12, 2022

GREENFIELD CENTER — Jeffrey J. LaPier, 48, of Angel Road, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Aug. 20, 1973 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Rose (Shippee) Guilder of Lake Luzerne and the late John LaPier.

Jeff graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

He married Tammy A. (Bentley) Wescott on Aug. 16, 2008 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Angel Road for many years.

Jeff was employed for the Saratoga County Highway Department for many years.

He enjoyed NASCAR, playing horseshoes, camping, bowling, and hunting and was a member of the Shippee Mountain Hunting Club.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his step-father, Kenneth "Butch" Guilder.

Survivors besides his wife of 13 years, Tammy LaPier of Greenfield Center; and his mother; include two children: Derrick Wescott of Greenfield Center and Donielle Smith (Liam) of Lake Luzerne; two grandchildren: Iris and Mikey; five siblings: Keith Guilder (April) of Lewis, Betty Johnston (Jamie) of Princeton, TX, Joseph Guilder (Kari) of Corinth, Greg Guilder of Argyle, and Kyle Stark (Debra) of Saratoga Springs; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.