Feb. 21, 1961—April 2, 2023
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jeffrey K. Lashway, 62, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at home.
Born on February 21, 1961 in Glens Falls he was the son to Kenneth and Marie (Schoonover) Lashway.
In his younger year’s Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. As he aged, he loved to watch classic movies, the Weather Channel and scratching lottery tickets.
Jeff is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Lashway and sister, Deborah Monsour.
Survivors include his mother, Marie Lashway; his son, Jeffrey Goodsell; his significant other, Janice Taylor; and her children: Derek and Kristie Taylor; grandchildren: Gracelynn, Lucus and Owen; his nephew, Matthew Monsour; his brother-in-law, George Monsour; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
