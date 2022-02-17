Jeffrey “JJ” Hall

Dec. 26, 1971—Feb. 13, 2022

JOHNSBURG — Jeffrey “JJ” Hall, 50, of Goodman Rd., passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, after a short hard-fought battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer and COVID pneumonia.

Born Dec. 26, 1971, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Karen (Padrock) Hall and John S. Hall, Sr.

JJ was a very skilled ironworker/welder and took a lot of pride in his work. He loved hunting, camping, and fishing. He also took a lot of pride in his gardening. Jay enjoyed cooking and was very good at it! His famous saying was “I think that’s my best one yet.”.He especially enjoyed having cookouts with his grandchildren and giving them rides on the four-wheeler one by one. Among his many enjoyments was his love for projects.

JJ was always so proud of his projects he accomplished. His memorable past times was hanging out with his friends around a bonfire with a cold beer in his hand listening to loud rock music and dancing. He was most proud of conquering his sobriety the past two years.

Jay had a very big heart and was always generous. Whether it was the shirt off his back or lending a helping hand you could count on him in your time of need.

In addition to his parents, JJ was predeceased by his brother Brian Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiance of 16 years, Renee M. Allen; her mother Ella; daughter, Marissa Hall; granddaughter, Harley; brother, John S. Hall, Jr. (Anne); sister, Sare Hall Greenough(Thom); step-children: Raelynn Brown (Shane), Danielle Sprague (Tom), Wade Brown, Jr. (Gabby), Craig Brown (Jessie), and Camron Allen (Lonna), who was like a son to him; also many step-grandchildren; nieces: Emily Hall (Gen), Billie Caberon Hall (Ben), and Julia Hall; his dear friends: Dale Needham, Travis Slater and Shar Taras. Jay also left behind his precious furbabies: Max, Abbey, Lilly, and Lil Bit.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

We look forward to share time following the calling hours.

A graveside ceremony will take place in the spring at Warrensburg Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.