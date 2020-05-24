× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 25, 1968 — May 20, 2020

GREENWICH — Jeffrey James, 51, a resident of Overlook Avenue in Greenwich passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 25, 1968 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Robert and Mary (Witcher) James. Jeffrey first and foremost loved his family beyond anything else in this world. His wife of 25 years and his children were his life, everything he did he did for them. You could always find him supporting his children in everything they did and on the sideline at every sports game.

He loved to fish and was a fun loving, easy going man who was always joking and playing pranks on his Mama and others.

Jeff was a hard worker all his life, a jack of all trades who could fix almost anything. We will miss him being behind the wheel of his prized ‘69 Camaro. “It is what it is” was his favorite saying and fits this terrible situation perfectly.

He was predeceased by his father Robert Lee James and Uncle Kenny Witcher.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Witcher; wife, Julie (Holmquist) James of Greenwich; children, Jordan, Jasmine, Jessica, Joshua and Jacoby James; brother, Randy James; sister, Terry Allen; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.