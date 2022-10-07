Aug. 2, 1966—Oct. 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Jeffrey F. Fugazy, 56, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Jeff was born Aug. 2, 1966, in Glens Falls. He was a lifelong area resident and son of the late Austin Fugazy and Marilyn (Russell) Fugazy.

He enjoyed watching wrestling and football and was an avid New York Jets fan, cheering his team on every weekend. Jeff was the kind of guy who would make friends wherever he would go. His favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Al Fugazy.

Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved life partner, Christina “Cookie” Jones of Hudson Falls; his sister, Debbie White (Frank) of Fort Edward; his brother, Allen Gratton of TX; his adopted daughter, Tamika (Jay) Jones of Glens Falls; his grandson, Cameron Avery of Hudson Falls; and his lifelong friends who were more like brothers: John Cilauro of Glens Falls, Ray Anderson of Glens Falls and John Bonesteel of FL; many nieces, nephews; a great-nephew, Austin; and a host of friends.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A service in celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at C.R. Wood Cancer Center, especially Dr. Mason, for all the love and compassion given to Jeff and his family.

“Always in our hearts, Rest in Peace my friend, until we meet again. Love, Papa.”

