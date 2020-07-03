Dec. 20, 1960 — July 1, 2020
ARGYLE — Jeffrey Daniel Riley Sr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Dec. 20, 1960, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Elizabeth (Titus) Riley and the late Bernard Riley.
Jeff graduated from Argyle Central School in 1980. He worked for Sherwood Medical in Argyle for 24 years. After working at Sherwood Medical, Jeff went to work construction. Jeff was a member of the J.A. Barkley Hose Company as firemen and fire police for many years.
On Sept. 18, 1982, Jeff married Deborah Stevens in Argyle.
Jeff enjoyed camping, going on family vacations, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy and Terry Riley; his nephew, Steven Riley; his mother-in-law, Janice Stevens; his brother-in-law, Patrick Stevens; his sister-in-law, Diana Green.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Elizabeth Riley; his wife of 37 years, Deborah; his children, Jeffrey Riley Jr. and his significant other, Penny Rist, Shannon Riley and her significant other, Rodney Saunders all of Argyle; his grandchildren, Zackary Riley, Brandon Saunders, Connor Riley, Landyn Nolan and Rylan Rist all of Argyle; his siblings, Kevin Riley and his wife, Tori of Fort Ann, Suzanne Dalbey and her husband, Neil of Queensbury; his special nieces and nephews, Andrew and Tyler Dalbey, Meaghan Wilkins, Melinda Connelly, Joshua Riley, Cassandra Sellingham and Chole Collens; his sister-in-law, Deborah Riley and her family of Latham; his brother Terry’s Family; his brothers and sister-in-law, Kenny Stevens, Theresa Cary, David Stevens and their families; his brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Diana’s Families; and very special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Jeff’s request there will be no calling hours.
Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Jeff’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205 or Renal Dialysis Unit, c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 3 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Argyle Emergency Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809 or to J.A. Barkley Hose Co. #1, P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Jeff’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.