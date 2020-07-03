Dec. 20, 1960 — July 1, 2020

ARGYLE — Jeffrey Daniel Riley Sr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Dec. 20, 1960, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Elizabeth (Titus) Riley and the late Bernard Riley.

Jeff graduated from Argyle Central School in 1980. He worked for Sherwood Medical in Argyle for 24 years. After working at Sherwood Medical, Jeff went to work construction. Jeff was a member of the J.A. Barkley Hose Company as firemen and fire police for many years.

On Sept. 18, 1982, Jeff married Deborah Stevens in Argyle.

Jeff enjoyed camping, going on family vacations, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, Timothy and Terry Riley; his nephew, Steven Riley; his mother-in-law, Janice Stevens; his brother-in-law, Patrick Stevens; his sister-in-law, Diana Green.