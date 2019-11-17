April 29, 1969 — Nov. 6, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Jeffrey Allen Trent, 50, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center due to complications from melanoma cancer.
Born on April 29, 1969 in Lebanon, Virginia, he grew up in a large loving family and was the youngest child of seven born to the late Oakley and Lillybell (Wright) Trent.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls and regularly attended weekday Mass. Jeff worked as a custodian at the First Baptist Church in Glens Falls since 2012, where he was a hard worker and very well liked. The First Baptist Church became his second church family since he began working there.
Jeff enjoyed walks around Glens Falls and loved going to Lake George and the northeast environment.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Trent; and his brother, Richard Trent.
Left to cherish his memory include his siblings, Gary Trent (Linda), Ronnie Trent (Janette), Wythe Trent (Betty) and Angie Harvey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Jeff’s request there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Rite of Committal will be private.
Memorial donations in Jeff’s name can be made to Jeffrey Trent Burial Fund, TD Bank, 99 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To view Jeff’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
