Aug. 26, 1990—Jan. 22, 2022

CORINTH — Jeffery B. Hamblin, Jr., 31, of Palmer Avenue, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on August 26, 1990 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jeffery Hamblin, Sr. (Irma) of Glens Falls and Dawnmarie McCloskey (Robert) of Johnstown.

Jeff attended Corinth Central Schools.

He was first employed for Butch’s Tree Service and then worked for RWS Chip Factory in Kingsbury. He then was employed at Mark’s Tree Service of Guilderland before working various odd jobs in the area for several years.

Jeff enjoyed fishing, hiking, and collecting things, but especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and loved being with his son, Konner.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Gertrude Galusha and his paternal grandparents, Marjory Richards and James Hamblin.

Survivors besides his parents include: one son, Konner Hamblin; four siblings: Jonathan Murphy (Theresa) of Hartford, Courtney Christman of Lake Luzerne, Ciara Winslow of Corinth, and Alicia McCloskey of Johnstown; two step-siblings: Scott Heydrick of South Glens Falls and Serena Heydrick of South Glens Falls; his maternal grandfather, Donald Murphy (Donna) of Groveland, MA; and many aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the Town of Corinth EMS and also the staff at the Saratoga Hospital ER for their kindness and professional care given to Jeff and to the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeff’s memory be made to the Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.