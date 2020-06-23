× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 17, 1959 – June 14, 2020

It is with the utmost sadness that the family of Jed Ida announces his passing on June 14, 2020 at the age of 61. He left this world peacefully and surrounded by those he loved most.

Jed was born on January 17, 1959 to the late Anne O’Connor Ida and John Ida in Albany. He attended Vincentian Institute in Albany and graduated with honors from Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park in 1977. He was a double alumnus of Tufts University where he graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1981 and as a DMD in 1985. Jed and his lifelong partner, Margaret moved to Saratoga Springs shortly after his graduation and built a beautiful life with their daughters there.

He practiced dentistry in Clifton Park for many years before becoming the proud owner of his own dental practice in Lake George. He served as a general and cosmetic dentist for 30 years before retiring to Sarasota, Florida in 2015. He found great fulfillment in providing his patients with the best dental care while forming lasting relationships with them.