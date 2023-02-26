March 28, 1928—Feb. 22, 2023

TROY — Formerly of Queensbury — Jeannine T. Bolduc, 94, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy, NY.

She was born on March 28, 1928, in Courcelles, Quebec Canada, the daughter of the late George Arsenault and Eva (Couture) Arsenault Bolduc. Jeannine worked as a seamstress up to the time the family moved to Newcomb, NY, in 1961. In Newcomb, she was a homemaker and raised her family. She enjoyed baking, gardening, playing cards with her friends and watching Wheel of Fortune. In July 2007, she moved with her husband to Queensbury in the Cedar Senior Living apartments and remained there until 2018, when she went to the Van Rensselaer Manor.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Romeo Bolduc, by two brothers and six sisters.

She is survived by a daughter, Joanne Bolduc of Troy, NY; a son, Marcel (Cheryl) Bolduc of Hornell, NY; two grandsons: Joel (Brittany) Bolduc of Hornell, NY, and Kirk (Liana) Bolduc of Beale AFB, CA; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother; Jeannot (Louise) Bolduc of Courcelles PQ, Canada.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY, with a Liturgy to be conducted at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the spring.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www. sbfuneralhome.com.