April 29, 1931—Nov. 30, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Jeannine J. Monroe, 91, of Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully, as she lived, surrounded by love and her family, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital. Jeannine was born April 29, 1931, to Arthur and Eva Jarvis.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, Jeannine began her secretarial career at the Glens Falls Insurance Company, where she met her future husband, John F. Monroe, Sr. They were happily married for over 50 years.

Jeannine continued her administrative secretarial career with the Glens Falls City School District, where she served as secretary to the superintendent, to the principal of Glens Falls High School, as well as to the principal of Jackson Heights Elementary School.

Jeannine received great pleasure in cooking and sewing for her family. She was an excellent seamstress, and the family looked forward to the many clothes and gifts she lovingly created. Jeannine had a great sense of humor and a gift for loving everyone and lifting their spirits when needed.

In addition to her parents, Arthur and Eva (Hall) Jarvis, Jeannine was predeceased by her husband, John F. Monroe, Sr.; her siblings: Janice (Ray) Burch, Marshall (Lorraine) Jarvis, Richard Jarvis and Dolores (Everett) Williams; and her step-granddaughter, Karla Berube.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Joseph) Berube; and her son, John (Heather) Monroe; as well as her grandchildren: Nathan Monroe, Jordan (Chanel) Monroe, Kate (Jason) Gordon and Meredyth (Evan) Junco; her great-grandchildren: Lucy and JT Monroe, and Alexander Gordon.

Jeannine also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Barbara Jarvis; and her step-grandchildren: Jodi (Jarrod) Drinkwine, Amber (Michael Thompson), Sara (Steve) Barnaby, Jamie (Dale) Berube; as well as step-great-grandchildren: Myleigh and Garrett Drinkwine, Karleigh Jo Thompson, Kohen and Karra Barnaby, and Sabrina, Olivia and Nicholas Gordon. Jeannine was also embraced as Grandma by the entire Dickinson family.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

The family offers a special thank you to the Comfort Care Team at Glens Falls Hospital, who provided Jeannine with the utmost tender, loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glens Falls Senior Citizen’s Center, 380 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

We will miss you Mom, Grandma, Gigi and “Queen Jeannine.” Until we meet again . . .