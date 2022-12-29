Feb. 18, 1929—Dec. 27, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Jeannine (Cahill) Rich, known affectionately as Aunt Neenie, 93, of Fort Edward, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born February 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Noulia (Willette) and John “Jack” Cahill.

Jeannine graduated from Hudson Falls High School and worked as a secretary at Chase Bag.

On November 26, 1961, she married a charming widower, Robert Rich, at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. Bob came complete with two boys, who Jeannine welcomed with open arms.

Jeannine was much loved by all. No matter the situation, Jeannine found joy and could make the sweetest lemonade out of the most bitter lemons. She gave a party like no one else. Christmas was her absolute favorite time of year. Each year after midnight Mass, Jeannine would throw a marvelous party; complete with food, drink, beautiful piano playing and of course, the singing of many Christmas carols. Jeannine’s house was always decked out for the season. It was the definitely the place to be.

In addition to her parents, Jeannine was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her stepson, Robert Rich, Jr. “Bobby” and her sister, Joyce Cahill Brennan.

Left to cherish her memory is her stepson, John Rich (Marjorie); his children and grandchildren; her nieces: Susan Brennan Saltis and Stephanie Brennan Peltonen; her nephew, Timothy Brennan; many great-nieces and nephews, their children; and her cousin, Gail Cahill.

Many sincere thanks to everyone at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, where she received excellent and compassionate care.

A private funeral will be held in the spring.

Donations in Jeannine’s memory may be made to Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.