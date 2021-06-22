CORINTH — Jeannie May (Clothier) Carter, 70, a lifelong resident of Clothier Hollow, peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord on June 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving children and husband.

She was the daughter of the late Ernest Clothier and Dorothy (Balcom) Clothier, also of Clothier Hollow.

Jeannie graduated Third in Corinth Central High School’s Class of 1969 where she met and formed lifetime bonds with best friends, DeeDee (Clothier) Edwards and Linda Ranado. She was a beloved mother who worked all her life to provide the very best of everything to all four of her “only children”.

She was employed for many years at Tribune Media Services where she met her husband of 30 plus years, Gary Carter. Gary and Jeannie were married at Corinth First Presbyterian Church on November 23, 1990. After leaving Tribune to earn a college degree, Jeannie worked many years in the non-profit sector doing what she did best, caring for others.