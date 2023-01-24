Jan. 22, 1937—Jan. 21, 2023

ALBANY — Jeannette M. Davis, 85, previously of Cambridge, NY, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, one day before her 86th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 22, 1937 in Sheldon, VT, she was the eldest daughter of the late Elphege and Hilda (Garrow) Messier. Jeannette graduated from Newport Center High School, Newport, VT, and the Gifford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Randolph, VT, earning her nursing degree in 1958. After graduating from nursing school, she worked as a Registered Nurse in hospitals and nursing homes for 45 years, retiring from Mary McClellan Nursing Home in Cambridge, NY in 2002.

Jeannette was a devout Catholic and an involved member of Holy Cross Church in Salem, NY, where she was active with the Bereavement Committee. She also served as a Eucharistic minister to homebound parishioners and was a member of the Catholic Daughters.

If you knew Jeannette, you knew how devoted she was to her family; they were her pride and joy. Jeannette was the matriarch of her family, was a faithful and loyal wife, a caring and attentive mother and a proud grammie and great-grammie. She had a long, beautiful life, and her legacy will live on through those who she loved dearly.

Jeannette married Landon Davis on May 20, 1961, and was his devoted wife for 61 years, until his passing on June 4, 2022. They raised five children and loved having their large family around them. They hosted many gatherings where their home was often bursting at the seams when the family gathered. Jeannette enjoyed preparing family feasts, using fresh fruits and vegetables from her gardens. Family favorites include her homemade pies, apple sauce, jams, and pickles. She also enjoyed walking through her perennial gardens, admiring the seasonal beauty of her blooming flowers, especially her roses and lilies. Jeannette was an avid crafter, often sewing pajamas, dresses and quilts for the grandchildren and dolls and sweaters for craft fairs. She also crocheted beautiful, intricate doilies that were cherished by many.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeannette was predeceased by her son, Robert Davis; a brother, Richard Messier and a sister, Gloria Messier. She is survived by her children: Alan (Astrid) Davis of Center Cambridge, Carol (Robert) Mitchell and Brenda (Peter) Fish, of Guilderland, and Doug Davis of Shushan; a daughter-in-law, Linda Davis of Cambridge, VT; and sisters: Pauline Pooler of Newport, VT, Diane Geoffroy of Bradenton, FL, and Patricia (Gerald) Royer of Derby, VT. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home and the Teresian House Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion.

Calling hours are 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 and 9:00-10:30 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating.

Interment will be next to her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in Jeannette’s memory may be made to Holy Cross Church, P.O. Box 357, Salem, NY 12865 or a charity of your choosing.