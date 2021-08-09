June 18, 1935—Aug. 6, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Jeannette Elaine Bowen, age 86, drew her last breath and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born June 18, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Charlotte T. (Nason) Standing, Sr. Jeannette was born in Kingston, NH one of four children. She grew up in Byfield, MA and later Newton, NH. She was predeceased by her loving husband Howard L. Bowen in 2016 — whom she is reunited with now in Heaven, and a brother, William H. Standing, Jr.
Jeannette is survived by her brother, Gary Standing and his wife Lena and her sister, Nancy Marden. Those blessed to call her Mom (Mumma) are her children: Stephen and Deanne (Gravino) Bowen; Nancy (Bowen) and William Crago; Philip and Sherry (Lassiter) Bowen; Ruth (Bowen) and Paul McMahon; and Deborah (Bowen) and David Landgren. To all those who knew her, she was “Grammie”, and she had a way of making you feel special. Those who were truly blessed to call her Grammie are her 19 grandchildren and her 20 treasured great grandchildren. Before her passing she was overjoyed to find out 2 more great grandchildren are on the way.
Jeannette loved being a mom and not a single day would go by without her saying “I love you”. She was “home”. She was an incredible baker and many of you have your favorites: scotcheroos, whoopie pies, peanut butter cookies, special K cookies (her Dad’s favorite) and so much more. We grew up camping and as Mom would say when we started out, she had “4 in diapers” and that’s cloth diapers! She would make breakfast on the campfire and Phil would catch fish and she would cook them for dinner. She had a beautiful voice and sang in our home church in Newton, NH. She would sing duets with her best friend Marilyn. There were times when our pastor would ask her to stand up and sing a verse from the hymn we were singing. Her favorite trip with our Dad was when they went to Prince Edward Island. Her favorite role was being a grandmother and great grandmother. Her grandchildren cherished time spent with her, which was spent playing games, making & frosting cookies, playing barbies or anything they wanted to play. She was “crazy Grammie” full of joy and so much fun. One of their favorite songs she would sing was “I love you a bushel & a peck”. We thank God for blessing us with such a beautiful, precious soul, but we have assurance she is at rest with her Heavenly Father. She loved Lamentations 3:22-23 “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.”
At Jeannette’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfunealhome.com.
