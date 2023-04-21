Feb. 4, 1937—April 15, 2023

Jeanne Shearer, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in her home.

Born Feb. 4, 1937 at De Julia Maternity Home in Fort Edward to John (Mert) and Mary (Sennett) O’Leary.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1955. She went on to marry Donald J. Shearer on Oct. 19, 1957 in St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls by Reverend Joseph Siniskey.

Jeanne is predeceased by her parents, her son, Robert J. Shearer and her husband, Donald J. Shearer.

Survivors include her sons: Kevin (Pamela) Shearer of Sun Lakes, AZ, Marc (Nancy) Shearer of Queensbury; daughter in-law, Mary Shearer Tucker of Queensbury; two special cousins: Donald Gooley of Montour Falls and Diane Gordon of Oak Hill, VA and Glen Lake; her grandchildren: Jason Shearer (Marissa), Erica Shearer, Holly (Leland) Morehouse, Heidi Shearer (Rob Gimmler), Stephen Harrington, Shane Harrington, Angela Doetsch, Tyson (Desirre) Marsh, Miranda (Doug) Stewart; her great-grandchildren: Jake Shearer, Cadance Shearer, Jeremy Shearer, Aubrie Murphy, Chelsea Kubricky, Alivia Shearer, Hailey Shearer, Evan Gale, Lucus Perez; and her great-great-granddaughter, Kaylynne Harrington.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Michaels Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.