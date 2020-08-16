July 10, 1932 — Aug. 7, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. — Jeanne Palmer of Sarasota, Florida went to join the Lord on Aug. 7, 2020 after her 17-year battle against Alzheimer’s disease, which she faced with such strength, courage, and grace. She was born on July 10, 1932 in Brooklyn, grew up in Queens, and spent most of her adult years in the Glens Falls area.

She touched the lives of everyone she met with her smile, fun-loving spirit, and ability to make a memory out of anything. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and so many she called family.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Richard “Dick” Palmer; her parents, Herbert and Ella Sundholm; and several other family members.

She is survived by her three daughters: Gail (Tom) Hutton, Cindy (Jan) Galik, and Dianne (Lio) Pereira de Souza and their children Erin (Kevin) Southerland, Ryan (Vanessa) Hutton, Jani Galik, and Lorrane Santos de Souza. She is also survived by her sister, Ginger Cullen, and her wonderful children and their families. Also left to cherish her memory is her extended family.

Due to COVID-19, her family asks that you celebrate and share memories of her life while social distancing. If you choose to make a donation in her memory, her family suggests your local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or contributing to one of the many Alzheimer’s Association fundraising teams.

